The vast majority of Russians feel that domestic companies can replace imports in the most important consumer segments – food and beverage production (81%), furniture and interior items (76%), household chemicals (75%), personal care products and cosmetics (71%) , drugs (55%), showed a survey by OMD OM Group in March this year.

Compatriots are somewhat more skeptical about the possibilities of import substitution in the segments of IT products, electronics, and especially cars. In this sector, only 37% of Russians believe that foreign supplies can be replaced with domestic analogues.

In his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin separately noted the issue of imports and their replacement with domestic goods. The President cited the following figures: in 1999, the share of foreign supplies reached 26% of GDP, and last year it was already 19%. At the same time, the head of state set the task: by 2030, it is necessary to reach a level of no more than 17% of the gross domestic product.

“And this means that we ourselves must produce consumer and other goods in much larger volumes – medicines, equipment, machines, vehicles, etc. But we cannot do everything and we do not need to strive for this in order to produce everything,” the head of state emphasized.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Ours for you: the Russians named the industries with maximum import substitution