Legal battles continue for the Gabibbothe famous mascot of the Italian TV program Strip the News. After winning the case following accusations of plagiarism by the American mascot “Big Red“, Also Fuji TV has decided to denounce Antonio Ricci's creation for its excessive resemblance to Mukkucompanion of the mascot Gachapin in the children's programHirake! Ponkikki”.

Mukku and Gachapin they have entered the Japanese collective imagination so deeply that they appear in numerous other media, such as the animated series Digimon Adventure and more recently in video gaming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthas supporting characters in the minigame Dondoko Island.

FujiTV however he underestimated the media power of Gabibbo and his influence in Italy, and a few months after the start of the case he had to give in to the overwhelming influence of the red giant with the Genoese accent. Striscia also won this case, but instead of reimbursing Mediaset and Antonio Ricci, Fuji TV accepted the agreement to replace the character of Mukku with that of Gabibbo in some countries of the world.

He will be the one to pay the price Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhich from the next update will have to welcome Gabibbo and the historic voice of Lorenzo Beccati who, thanks to artificial intelligence, will speak Japanese. You can hear a short excerpt in the video we include below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Update 1.04.24

Source: The news spreads