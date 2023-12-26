A nonagenarian man died in Malaysia and his wife was seriously injured and hospitalized after a herd of elephants attacked who came to feed in his crop field, local media reported this Tuesday.

(Read also: Why does former Israeli negotiator say that Hamas is winning the first round of the war?).

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the village of Kampung Perpaduan, in the Lahad Datu district of eastern Malaysia. when Lopis Jubin, 90, and his wife, Dalama Hamid, 61, were in their hut next to their sweet potato and yam plantation and the herd invaded the plantation to look for food, The Star newspaper reported.

The couple tried to escape, but the pachyderms caught up with them and caused several injuries to the old man's chest.who died instantly, while his wife suffered injuries to the spine and leg, as confirmed by the Police to The Star.

Photo: See also South Korean Police Admit Fault in Deadly Halloween Stampede Fernando Ariza Romero / EL TIEMPO

After analyzing the place, The investigation team from the Lahad Datu Wildlife Department concluded that twelve elephants invaded the property. and attacked the couple.

(We recommend: The new law that will affect Florida drivers in 2024).

Although elephants are generally peaceful animals, they can become aggressive towards humans if they believe that their offspring are threatened or in the event of a decrease in their habitat, since they need wide spaces to move and go in search of food.

EFE