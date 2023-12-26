After a scandal linked to the investigation into the “falsification” of crash test results and the blocking of production, now Daihatsu, a unit of the Japanese Toyota, will compensate the 423 national suppliers with which it has direct commercial relationships for the production stoppage in factories in Japan.

A company spokesperson made this known, explaining that the brand specializing in small cars will not resume production until the end of next month. The non-compliant products should have gone to the markets of Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam) and Central and South America (Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay).

Daihatsu, the spokesperson said, will consider the possibility of compensating suppliers based on business volumes and will also evaluate the impact of the stop on its sprawling network of suppliers, even the smaller ones.

The automaker suspended shipments after a safety investigation found problems involving 64 models, including more than two dozen sold under the Toyota brand.

The company has now resumed production of Perodua-branded cars at two factories operated jointly with Malaysian carmaker Perodua and on Friday it began delivering vehicles again from its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Astra Daihatsu Motor.