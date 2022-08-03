Abu Dhabi Police informed “Emirates Today” that it violated 495 drivers during the first half of this year, for exceeding the prescribed speed limit by more than 80 kilometers per hour, and legal measures were taken against them.

And she confirmed the application of the penalty stipulated in the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, and its updated regulations, which is a fine of 3000 dirhams, 23 traffic points, and the confiscation of a light vehicle for 60 days if the speed limit is exceeded by more than 80 km / h.

The penalty stipulated by the law regarding vehicle impoundment is applied in Abu Dhabi, as perpetrators of dangerous traffic violations, including exceeding the prescribed speed limit by more than 60 km/h, are required to pay 5,000 dirhams to unlock the vehicle.

And it indicated that if the violator does not pay the fees to release the seizure within three months, the vehicle will be sold in a public auction, and if the value of the sold vehicle is not sufficient to pay the fees and financial fines due, the violator is not exempted from them, but the remaining amount is added to his traffic file, pointing to sending Notices to violators before selling the impounded vehicles via text messages and advertisements in daily newspapers.

Drivers must also pay traffic fines in full if their value exceeds 7,000 dirhams.

Abu Dhabi Police drew attention to studying the most serious violations that cause accidents, with the aim of deterring reckless drivers by increasing penalties and enhancing traffic safety, including driving the vehicle at a speed that exceeds the permissible, explaining that the vehicle impoundment law came to intensify fines, in order to avoid traffic accidents and reduce the excesses of reckless drivers, which reflects positively. on reducing causes of death in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She emphasized the interest in publishing videos on social networking sites to clarify the dangerous negative effects as a result of these violations, and the deaths and injuries they cause, ranging from simple, medium and serious.

She pointed out that the most important five dangerous causes of traffic accidents that result in deaths on the road are busyness on the road, speed without taking into account road conditions, sudden deviation and failure to leave a safety distance, lack of appreciation of road users, as well as other reasons.

She urged drivers to abide by the laws of traffic, traffic, safety and safe driving on the roads, which contributes to the death rates and severe injuries in Abu Dhabi, stressing that there is a great responsibility on the driver of the vehicle to avoid accidents and the resulting human losses. It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi Police uses smart systems and modern radars in the traffic control operations on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for traffic violations, including over speeding, and not leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

Its technologies have the ability to differentiate between small vehicles, trucks and buses, as well as the feature of controlling trucks traveling on the roads in times of curfew.