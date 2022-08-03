In two years of the pandemic, millions if not billions of people have contracted COVID-19 and most have experienced a syndrome following recovery from the virus: long-COVID.

This virus and the consequences it entails in our organism still represent a puzzle to be solved in the epidemiological field. In order to clarify, scientists all over the world are collecting as much data and information as possible.

One of the most troubling effects of the long-COVID appears to be one increased likelihood of cardio-vascular problems, such as strokes, heart attacks, and damage to blood vessels.

Before proceeding with the analyzes and results obtained in the scientific field, let’s shed light on the definition of long-COVID.

What is long-COVID?

With the term long-COVID one indicates series of symptoms found following recovery in people who have contracted the virus.

This definition would seem exhaustive, but in reality it is very difficult to define whether a person is affected by long-COVID or not, for the following reasons:

THE symptoms which fall under this definition are so many (more than 200) e they can be more or less serious . Examples are cardiovascular problems, diabetes, muscle aches or even more debilitating syndromes such as lung and brain damage.

While diagnosing long-COVID is still highly complicated, epidemiologists are gathering data to accurately understand what are the symptoms, the people most at risk, the complications and the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing the onset of this syndrome.

Studies on long-COVID and the consequences on the cardio-circulatory system

Although studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 is still in its infancy, scientists around the world agree that even a mild infection caused by this virus can considerably increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Ziyad Al-Aly, an American epidemiologist, led the his research on long-COVIDcollecting data on millions of people who have benefited from the medical system of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Al-Aly’s team compared three sets of data:

the first group analyzed used the system in 2017 so prior to the pandemic ;

so ; the second made use of the system during the pandemic ;

; the third, represented by a smaller number, is made up of veterans examined 30 days after the contraction of COVID-19.

From the examination of these contributions it emerged that the virus increases the likelihood of contracting 20 different cardiovascular diseases within a year of contagion, even in subjects not predisposed to the onset of these pathologies and apparently completely recovered from the infection of the pathogen.

In particular, COVID-19 infection escalatesaccording to the analysis of the database of medical records analyzed by Al-Aly, the possibility of stroke by 52% and heart failure by 72%. These are certainly alarming figures, but they need to be contextualized.

Al-Aly’s study it included a very large number of people examined, but we must not confuse quantity with quality. Indeed, this analysis, having been carried out in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, involved mostly adult Caucasian males.

In order to carry out an efficient statistical study, it is necessary to cover the diversity of the population, since each person responds differently to the infection based on their genetic makeup. Suffice it to say that some people have turned out genetically immune to the development of viral infection, while others are subject to a worrying clinical course.

Other scientists, committed to better understanding the long-COVID syndrome, have come to the same conclusions as Al-Aly, but with much lower percentages.

In contrast, a study conducted by cardiac imaging specialist, Gerry McCann, at the University of Leicester in the UK, did not find a greater predisposition to the onset of cardiovascular problems in people who contracted the infection. However, this analysis involved the participation of only 52 patients, which is too small a number to have statistical value.

To complete the puzzle, a new study was introduced, called RECOVERwhich aims to analyze and follow about 60,000 subjects of all ages and ethnicities in more than 200 sites in the USA, frequently subjecting them to non-invasive tests to monitor the health of their cardiovascular system.

This project will analyze both people who have contracted the virus and those who have never developed the infection and will require patients to periodically fill out questionnaires on their general health.

The question that each of us, at this point, asks is the following.

How does the virus damage our cardio-circulatory system?

We have all certainly heard of the phantom, especially with the advent of vaccines Spike proteinbut let’s see together how it works and why researchers have focused precisely on the study of the latter to find a weapon against COVID-19.

We must imagine the SARS-CoV-2 viral particle like a syringe ready to inject its genetic material into the host cell, which is one of the thousands of cells in our body.

In order to do this, the pathogen needs access, consisting of theACE2 enzymefound on the surface of dozens of types of human cells, including endothelial cells that act as the lining of the blood vessels.

Once the virus has inoculated its RNA inside the host, the host will undergo lysis. In other words, the cells are degraded in a way that allows the viral neo-particles to be released into the body.

This process obviously causes damage. In order to repair these lesions in the lining of the blood vessels, blood clots form, which clog the vessels themselves, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrest.

Who are the subjects most at risk of long-COVID cardiovascular disease?

Studies conducted state that SARS-CoV-2 infection increases the risk of developing heart and vascular problems even in completely healthy people and who are believed to be 100% cured of COVID-19.

However, some individuals are much more at risk than others. For example, obese people, in old age, with a sedentary lifestyle and who use smoking and alcohol are already subject in themselves to a greater possibility of onset of these diseases and, of course, the virus can only increase this percentage. .

Furthermore, it would appear that there is a direct correlation between the severity of the infection and the probability of onset of cardio-vascular diseases.

Although the future expectation would seem catastrophic, there are ways to prevent and lower the risk of developing such problems.

The best way to optimize your health and prevent the onset of this type of pathology is certainly to lead a healthy lifestyle, to practice physical activity and to avoid processed foods.

In addition, the importance of the COVID vaccinewhich, although it does not guarantee 100% protection from infection, however, it protects against severe pathological stageswhich increase the risk of developing long-COVID-related diseases.

Finally, we come to the last question this study seeks to answer.

How much do vaccines reduce the onset of cardio-vascular diseases related to long-COVID?

Some scientists agree that the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases following SARS-CoV-2 infection is reduced by 15% in vaccinated people; others, on the other hand, believe that it will even halve.

As we have had the opportunity to experience several times in this article, the results of the analyzes on statistical data depend on numerous factors, including the number of people involved in the study, lifestyle, ethnicity and even the variant responsible for the infection.

In fact, a study by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that people who had the Omicron BA.1 variant infection had a 50% lower incidence of developing long-COVID syndrome in the following 4-8 weeks.

Although the data may seem conflicting, in reality, they all lead to a single conclusion: regardless of the percentage with which this occurs, COVID-19 is responsible for several complications, even very serious ones.

For this reason, it is necessary to prevent infection, by adopting the right safety measures, and to pay attention to our health, so that we can possibly undertake a clinical path promptly.