The market capitalization of the top 20 companies listed on local stock markets in terms of market value reached AED 2.8 trillion by the end of this week, while further increases are expected in line with the markets’ plans to double their market value to AED 6 trillion in the coming years..

The market value of local stock markets has significantly increased during the past period, supported mainly by the strength of the national economy, gains in listed stocks, increased demand from international investors, and new listings..

The 20 listed companies accounted for about 77.6%, or AED 2.79 trillion, of the total market value of local stock markets, which amounted to AED 3.59 trillion..

Global Holding Company came in first place with its market value reaching more than AED 912.29 billion, equivalent to 25.4% of the local market capitalization, followed by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) with a market value exceeding AED 296.8 billion and a share of 8.25%, then ADNOC Gas with about AED 240.2 billion, representing 6.7% of the total local market capitalization..

The market value of “E& – formerly Etisalat” reached 161.5 billion dirhams with a share of 4.5%, then “First Abu Dhabi Bank” with 147.6 billion dirhams equivalent to 4.1%, then “Emirates NBD” with 127.9 billion dirhams, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority “DEWA” with 119 billion dirhams..

The market value of Borouge PLC exceeded AED 77.8 billion, Emaar Properties AED 77.6 billion, ADNOC Drilling AED 74.2 billion, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank AED 63.7 billion, Aldar Properties AED 59.6 billion, and Q Holding AED 51 billion..

The market value of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank recorded about 47.6 billion dirhams, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution) about 45.6 billion dirhams, Dubai Islamic Bank 44.7 billion dirhams, Mashreq 42.7 billion dirhams, Peru Health Holding 41 billion dirhams, and ADNOC Supply and Services 40.5 billion dirhams..