Podolyak reported the stagnation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front line due to lack of resources

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) are stagnating on the front line. According to him, we are talking about a lack of resources and a transition exclusively to defense. Podolyak attributes the arms shortage to the fact that the United States cannot agree on assistance to Ukraine.

Podolyak said there were no opportunities for offensive actions

Podolyak said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently do not have enough resources to conduct effective offensive operations. According to him, this is reflected in the fact that the Ukrainian military has gone on the defensive, and the supply of weapons from the allies is too slow.

Mikhail Podolyak. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Podolyak also noted that the United States has been unable to agree on a package of additional assistance to Ukraine since the fall, which also affects resources. In his opinion, the Ukrainian side should explain to its allies that stagnation means an increase in the cost of military operations. In addition, he added, it is necessary to work out the scenarios and information component to get out of this situation.

Podolyak spoke about changes related to the appointment of a new NSDC Secretary

An adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky commented on the appointment of the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexander Litvinenko. According to him, this will help strengthen the analytical component, since Ukraine is in stagnation.

“This refers to stagnation along the front line. We see that the lack of resources does not allow us to plan any effective offensive operations at the tactical level,” he said.

At the end of February, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) stated that the Ukrainian army on land is at a standstill, while Russian troops are advancing. He noted that the biggest defeat in recent times for Kyiv was the departure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Avdeevka.

Related materials:

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin suggested that one of the reasons for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces front could be large losses.

“Huge losses are occurring among experienced military personnel. A huge breakdown of equipment, including foreign ones. In addition, there is a lot of fatigue among the military personnel, because there is no rotation. This is aggravated by the sending of mobilized people to the front, so fatigue only accumulates,” Dandykin said.