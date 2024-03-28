Mass on TV Holy Thursday 28 March 2024, where to watch with Pope Francis: times, location, streaming

Where to watch the Mass on TV today, March 28, 2024, Holy Thursday? The Easter Triduum begins today, the most intense and important period of the year for believers. It begins in the morning with the Chrism mass. Then the evening Mass In Coena Domini, with which Jesus' last supper is relived. Here's where to see it on TV.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

We begin with the Chrism Mass. During this Mass the bishop consecrates the holy oils, such as chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick. Sacred oils which will then be used by priests throughout the year. Pope Francis, as bishop of Rome and successor of Peter, celebrates the Chrism Mass this morning, Holy Thursday, 28 March 2024, at 9.30 am from St. Peter's Basilica. During this Mass the priests renew their promises. Appointment from 9.30 on Tv2000 (digital terrestrial channel 28, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky). You can also follow the Chrism Mass 2024 on Vatican Media's social channels, Facebook and YouTube.

At 4pm it is possible to follow the Holy Thursday Mass. Pope Francis goes to the Rebibbia Women's Prison in Rome at 4pm to celebrate the Mass in Cœna Domini privately, meet inmates and workers of the facility and carry out the ritual of the Washing of the Feet. As usual, therefore, the Pontiff will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper of the Lord in a symbolic place and will not preside over the solemn Mass in Coena Domini in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano. Appointment always on TV2000 from 4pm. There is no live broadcast on Rai 1 or Canale 5.