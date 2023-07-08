Verstappen, the great favorite of Silverstone

Friday’s British Grand Prix confirmed that there is only one big favorite this weekend. max Verstappen in fact, he commanded the standings in both sessions, but regardless of the times (for example in FP2 Carlos Sainz got close to 22 thousandths) the Dutchman’s strong point has always been the race pace, capable of lapping in tenth any condition.

Yesterday the world champion, however, suffered like everyone else from a rather unsteady pace. The reason is to be found in the new Pirelli tyres, which are still an unknown factor to be resolved, but the basic speed of Red Bull, the conformation of Silverstone and Verstappen’s particular sensitivity with tires meant that Super Max still had a Impressive advantage on wheelbase over other cars. Still, the world champion wants an even more performing RB19 for qualifying and the race.

Verstappen’s words

“I think it was a pretty good day for us. It was a bit slippery at first, but this is due to the high pressures we are using for the tyres. Of course, this applies to all of them, but it makes things a little more difficult at low speeds“.

“I think overall the car performed very well, so we can be satisfied. Performance was also good in both sessions and we were able to complete our programme. The long runs were good too, so that’s a pretty good result. From our part we want to improve the car in view of today’s qualifyingbut overall it was a good day“.