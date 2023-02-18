Ukraine: PPe against Berlusconi, but it’s time for peace

The EPP cancels summit in Naples due to statements by Silvio Berlusconi: “If I were Premier, I would never have met Zelenski”. At the news of the cancellation, the Knight commented: “Criticized because I ask for a peace table”. Of course, his entourage hastened to deny it, in a pathetic attempt to prove the unprovable.

Now, for once, I allow myself a suggestion: “Ask for a peace table”. To this day, she hasn’t asked. It was just ambiguous. After my apologetic editorials in recent days, many have written to me to call me deluded (or much worse…): “He’s almost 86 years old, he makes his voice heard to remind us that he’s alive (and to spite those who the President of the Republic did not want it), but it no longer counts for anything”.

I do not think so. Certainly he exposes himself with prudence so as not to harm the family business and I understand that. But I believe that for his long political militancy, for his international notoriety, for his personal relationship with Vladimir Putin, no one else – at least in Italy – can open a serious debate better than him on the opportunity to stop the carnage that has been going on for more than a year .

Alarming news arrives: 10,000 Polish volunteers are preparing to give aid to the Ukrainians strong in new armaments sent by the European Union. time is running out, we are one step away from the Third World War. I certainly do not delude myself that Silvio Berlusconi is a staunch pacifist, but neither do I have clear in mind what I have already written twice: this is his historic opportunity and it will not come again.

Paraphrasing Bertrand Russell (not surprisingly, he was a staunch pacifist) “The fact that an opinion is widely shared is not a proof that it is correct”. All those who fuel the war convinced that it is the only option will remain of their opinion.

But faced with the frightening number of victims, the number of refugees and the unspeakable suffering suffered by the remaining civilians, I – at the cost of receiving another thousand letters of insults – I insist that a pacifist is seen when there is a war, in times of peace everyone is. I urge the Knight: “Take a position immediately, without any ambiguity”. They are asked by human beings at the mercy of geopolitical interests, people treated like cannon fodder. Even heroes surrender, primum vivere, it even happened to Azovstal.

You prove that you are not a relic, rise above the dwarfs and dancers in her court, above all write to those little bureaucrats of the EPP that if they don’t come to Naples it will be worse for them. History does not know them and never will know them, except (but cumulatively) as the most useless and lobbyist politicians of all time. It would be nice if Silvio Berlusconi’s gesture was followed by a similar gesture by left-wing personalities. But here – I’m aware of it – I’m really dreaming.

Subscribe to the newsletter

