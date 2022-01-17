President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with US senators that he feels effective assistance in the field of security. This was announced on Monday, January 17, by the press service of the office of the Ukrainian leader.

It is specified that Zelensky held a meeting with US senators, whom he informed about the security situation around Ukraine.

The head of state noted the important role of the US Congress in supporting the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Kiev and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

“We feel and receive effective assistance in the field of security in such a difficult time, a time of aggression from the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.

During the conversation, a unanimous position was also expressed that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a challenge for the energy security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole. The President of Ukraine announced the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against the Russian Federation to counter aggression.

Earlier, on January 12, a group of Democratic senators in the United States presented a bill providing for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia in case the situation around Ukraine worsens. The initiative was put forward by the chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the US Senate, Robert Menendez.

The exact measures have not yet been disclosed, but according to The Washington Post, the sanctions will target specific individuals from government and military circles. They will affect the banking sector and the SWIFT system. The White House supports the bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation, the newspaper wrote.

On January 16, the future chairman of the German “Christian Democratic Union” (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said that restricting Russia’s access to SWIFT could be comparable to the explosion of an “atomic bomb” on the capital market, goods and services.

Whereas on December 30, 2021, the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov emphasized that disconnecting the Russian Federation from the SWIFT system is not beneficial to anyone. To do this, Europe would have to abandon Russian goods, Siluanov added.