The first large study (published in the Journal of Gerontology) who examined weight change in older women and its relationship to longer life, even up to 100 years

Women who keep theirs stable body weight after the age of sixty they have more likely to achieve exceptional longevity by even living to be 100 years old. These are the conclusions of a research conducted in the United States, which involved almost 55,000 women, published in the scientific journal Journal of Gerontology. This is the first large study looking at the weight change when you get older and the relationship with exceptional longevitythat is, to live to the age of ninety, ninety-five or one hundred.

Exceptional longevity The researchers monitored nearly 55,000 women enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative, a prospective national study investigating the causes of chronic disease among women after menopause. Well, they verified that older women who have maintained a stable weight they had 1.2 to twice as likely to live longer compared to those who had lost 5 percent of weight or even more. During the follow-up period, nearly 31,000 women – 56 percent of participants – survived to age 90 or beyond. See also Tomorrow World Cancer Day, blood oranges are back for research

I study The study shows that women who have

unintentionally lost weight they had the 51 percent less likely to survive to age 90. And ggain 5 percent (or more) in weightcompared to stable weight, is not associated with greater longevity, according to the researchers.

very common among older American women to be overweight or obese with a body mass index between 25 and 35 – explains one of the authors of the study, Aladdin H. Shadyab, associate professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at the University of California – San Diego -. The results of our survey support the fact that maintaining a stable weight is the goal for achieving longevity in older women. SelfInstead, you lose weight even if you are not trying to lose itcould be a s

sign of ill health that predicts a shorter life.

Consult your doctor The results of the study also suggest that the r

general recommendations for weight loss

in older women they might don’t help them live longer. However, the authors advise women to pay attention to the advice of their doctors in case they recommend moderate weight loss to improve their health and quality of life. See also Fourth dose, Gismondo: "Booster in autumn? With updated vaccines"

