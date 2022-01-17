Last year, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) they accused Joss Whedon of having engaged in unacceptable behavior during the filming of Justice League, this after Zack Snyder had to leave management due to a family tragedy. Now, whedon has responded to these accusations, and it seems that he was not very satisfied working on the feature film either.

As part of a new interview with vulture, the filmmaker said that several scenes from Cyborg were cut “because they didn’t make sense for the film” and because according to him, “Ray Fisher it was a malevolent force. A bad actor in both senses.” Similarly, whedon He denied threats directed at Gadot, saying that it was all a misunderstanding:

“I don’t threaten people, who does that? English is not his mother tongue, and I tend to be obnoxiously flowery in my speech.”

To conclude this talk, whedon He said that he had “never worked with such a rude and disrespectful cast” before, referring mainly to the film’s main actors. Fortunately, Snyder had a chance to tell his side of the story with the relaunch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year.

Publisher’s note: Certainly Whedon’s statements did not go unnoticed, and it is a matter of time before Gadot and Fisher speak out on the matter. I doubt very much that the other actors are going to do it, but sooner or later this situation will have to be cleared up.

Via: vulture