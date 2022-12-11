After Grant Wahl, who died at the age of 49 during the Netherlands-Argentina, another journalist died during the World Cup in Qatar: the photojournalist of Al Kass TV Khalid al-Misslam. This was reported by the English-speaking Doha newspaper ‘Gulf Times’.

The Qatari photojournalist died suddenly while covering the World Cup, the channel he worked for reported. “We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him and we send our deepest condolences to his family. We are all Allah’s and we return to Him”, said Al Kass TV announcing al-Misslam’s death.