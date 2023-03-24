Partner countries are not making new progress in supporting Ukraine and are delaying the adoption of new decisions. This was announced on Thursday, March 23, by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Dear colleagues, don’t you think that we have fewer new successes than new delays in joint actions? Unfortunately, this is true, and the Kremlin sees it,” Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needs immediate deliveries of long-range weapons and more modern aircraft. According to him, it is also impossible to delay the new anti-Russian sanctions.

Also, according to the Ukrainian leader, there are problems in making a decision on the organization of the “peace formula summit” and the European integration of his country.

On March 23, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the United States, and then the EU countries, could reduce the level of military assistance to Ukraine, and Kyiv should take this into account. He said that the results of the US presidential election in 2024 will also affect European support for Ukraine.

On March 20, Volodymyr Zelensky urged Americans to continue to support Kyiv in order to maintain a “normal society” while using Ukrainian, not American, military personnel. Speaking about the threat of a lack of arms supplies to Kyiv, Zelensky described a scenario that would lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia.

On February 28, Deputy Pentagon Chief Colin Kahl noted that the special military operation in Ukraine showed the inability of the US military-industrial complex to produce the required amount of ammunition. A few days before, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, also stated that Washington and its allies were running out of resources for further military assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Kyiv. So, in mid-January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”