Monday, September 11, 2023
Unusual! A well-known Colombian journalist is assaulted in Chile: the details of the robbery

September 11, 2023
in Sports
Unusual! A well-known Colombian journalist is assaulted in Chile: the details of the robbery

Marcela Monsalve

The journalist lost her cell phone in the incident.

Photo:

Instagram: Marcela Monsalve / EL TIEMPO Archive

The journalist lost her cell phone in the incident.

The journalist was near the stadium when she was attacked by a motorcycle thief.

In the preview of the match between Chile and the Colombian National Team for the second date of the South American qualifying round, A Colombian journalist was a victim of criminals in Santiago de Chile, while doing his job in the vicinity of the stadium.

(It may be of interest to you: Colombia, three qualifying rounds without losing in Chile: how to play them this time?).

See also  From 45 to 40 hours per week: the project to reduce the working day reactivated in Chile

Is about Marcela Monsalvewho was not saved from thieves in Chile and was a victim of theft while covering the training of the Colombian National Team in the Monumental Stadium of Chile.

The renowned journalist, who works for Gol Caracol and who landed on southern soil to follow in the footsteps of the National Team, lived an unpleasant experience when A motorcycle thief shaved his cell phone in the street and fled the scenestripping her of a valuable element of work

Marcela Monsalve recounts the moment of the robbery

A motorcycle passed by very quickly and simply snatched my cell phone

Although she was not injured by the attack of this criminal, journalist Marcela Monsalve decided to report the incident through the media. The latest news, where he recounted the distressing moments he experienced in Santiago de Chile.

(Read here: Colombia National Team is already in Chile for the tough qualifying duel).

“We wanted to make the first direct (office) near the Monumental, on the street, in front of the stadium. A motorcycle passed by very quickly and simply snatched my cell phone. I had it in my hand and He passed between the two of us, mine and my cameraman.“said the journalist.

Furthermore, the Valle del Cauca communicator explained that the recommendation of the Chilean police was to file a formal complaint with the courts: “The police recommended that we file a formal complaint, so I have been blocking everything from here. Fortunately, nothing else happened.”

See also  They arrest a Colombian who displayed the Palestinian flag in a match against Israel

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

