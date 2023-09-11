Unusual! A well-known Colombian journalist is assaulted in Chile: the details of the robbery

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The journalist lost her cell phone in the incident.
Instagram: Marcela Monsalve / EL TIEMPO Archive
The journalist lost her cell phone in the incident.
The journalist was near the stadium when she was attacked by a motorcycle thief.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In the preview of the match between Chile and the Colombian National Team for the second date of the South American qualifying round, A Colombian journalist was a victim of criminals in Santiago de Chile, while doing his job in the vicinity of the stadium.
(It may be of interest to you: Colombia, three qualifying rounds without losing in Chile: how to play them this time?).
Is about Marcela Monsalvewho was not saved from thieves in Chile and was a victim of theft while covering the training of the Colombian National Team in the Monumental Stadium of Chile.
The renowned journalist, who works for Gol Caracol and who landed on southern soil to follow in the footsteps of the National Team, lived an unpleasant experience when A motorcycle thief shaved his cell phone in the street and fled the scenestripping her of a valuable element of work
Marcela Monsalve recounts the moment of the robbery
A motorcycle passed by very quickly and simply snatched my cell phone
Although she was not injured by the attack of this criminal, journalist Marcela Monsalve decided to report the incident through the media. The latest news, where he recounted the distressing moments he experienced in Santiago de Chile.
(Read here: Colombia National Team is already in Chile for the tough qualifying duel).
“We wanted to make the first direct (office) near the Monumental, on the street, in front of the stadium. A motorcycle passed by very quickly and simply snatched my cell phone. I had it in my hand and He passed between the two of us, mine and my cameraman.“said the journalist.
Furthermore, the Valle del Cauca communicator explained that the recommendation of the Chilean police was to file a formal complaint with the courts: “The police recommended that we file a formal complaint, so I have been blocking everything from here. Fortunately, nothing else happened.”
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unusual #wellknown #Colombian #journalist #assaulted #Chile #details #robbery
Leave a Reply