Although some information in the past had suggested the opposite, Redfall it is not based on Unreal Engine 5as has been specified by creative director of Arkane Studios, Harvey Smithduring an interview published by WCCFTech.

The matter had never been clarified with precision so far and it was generally thought that the new Arkane game was among the first to take full advantage of the latest version of the Epic Games graphics engine, but it is not, apparently.

“While we were in the middle of development, Epic released Unreal Engine 5, but the game is based on Unreal Engine 4.26. If we’d had more time, we could probably have switched everything to Unreal Engine 5, but it took a lot of work just to upgrade to 4.26,” Smith explained.

It is therefore one of the most recent versions of Unreal Engine 4, but it is not the new generation graphics engine from Epic Games that powers Redfall, now there is official confirmation. On the other hand, it must be said that the idea that this was a game on Unreal Engine 5 was never suggested by Arkane.

On closer inspection, even in the Official FAQs of Redfall there is clearly talk of Unreal Engine 4 as the graphics engine at the base of the game, therefore it would not really be a shocking revelation. In the meantime, we’ve released a sample of Redfall, and Smith also reported that a PS5 version was in development, but has been canceled by Microsoft.