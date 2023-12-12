NFollowing the violent attack on a referee by a club president, the Turkish Football Association (TFF) has suspended play in the SüperLig and all other leagues indefinitely. The boss of Ankaragücü, Faruk Koca, hit referee Halil Umut Meler in the face with his fist after the 1-1 draw against Rizespor on Monday, giving him a black eye.

“This despicable attack was not only directed against Halil Umut Meler,” wrote the TFF after the incident: “This inhumane and despicable attack was directed against all actors in Turkish football.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the scandalous incident in Ankara. “Sport means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence,” Erdogan wrote on the short message service X. “We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sport,” he added.

The association announced the “strictest” sanctions. “In coordination with our state, all appropriate criminal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. (…) By decision of the board of the Turkish Football Association, the games in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” it said.

Rizespor had equalized in the seventh minute of added time before Koca came onto the pitch and attacked Meler. The referee fell to the ground and was punched again amid a scuffle between players, coaches and officials. According to local media, Meler was taken to a hospital due to his injuries. According to the state news agency Anadolu, Koca and two other suspects were arrested.