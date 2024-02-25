Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine had prepared a “clear” plan for a new counterattack on Russian forces, indicating that he could not reveal the details.

Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack last year, but were unable to penetrate the Russian army's defensive lines in the south and east of the country.

Zelensky said, at a press conference in the capital, Kiev, “There is a plan (for a counterattack). The plan is clear. I cannot tell you the details.”

He added that the major reshuffle, according to which a new commander of the Ukrainian army was appointed this month, is linked to the new plan of action on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian president confirmed, without going into details, “This plan is linked to changing the administration.” A number of plans will be prepared due to the information leak.”

He had previously stated that Kiev's plans to launch a counterattack last year were leaked to Russia before the operation began, without revealing how this happened.

Zelensky said troop rotation is critical to the war effort and Ukraine needs to better prepare its reserve forces.