Independent Santa Fethe first Colombian soccer champion, will celebrate 83 years of history since its founding on February 28.

On the occasion of the anniversary, this Sunday the team's fans gathered in different sectors of Bogotá to carry out their traditional celebration along the roads of the capital.

As usual, one of the meeting points for the cardinal fans is the center of the city, from where the tours begin with their flags and songs.

The cardinal celebration is becoming a trend on social networks with the publication of photos and videos of the celebration.

Santa Fe will play its next League game on Monday, February 26, when it will visit Tunja against Chicó.

In different parts of the world there were also gatherings of fans who joined the celebration.

SPORTS

