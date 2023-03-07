Whatsapp it is updated more and more and at the moment there are some news; WhatsApp Beta for AndroidIn fact, it seems that it has had a small inclusion of a new function that will allow silence calls from unknown numbers. Apparently it will be the user who decides whether to use this option or not, in order to have maximum management of his address book and telephone appointments. However, this will not delete the unknown number, which must still be visible by law, and will remain visible in the call log, allowing you to call the person in question or understand if it is a spam call.

To give all this information is WABetaInfothe channel that keeps track of every good news present in the WhatsApp Beta, and since apk code present on the net; obviously you will be able to access this novelty in advance only if you own this version. Otherwise you will have to wait for the actual update once it is approved by the company after the necessary tests put into practice.

WhatsApp is trying to protect its users

To have this function, the user will also need to Settings within the application and activate it; the option will turn green and be activated correctly. We remind you that at the moment the Beta is available for the Android version, while for iOS we have no news about it.

“Calls from unknown numbers will be silenced. They will still be shown in your Calls list and notifications” read the wording of the option in English; the translation is as follows: “Calls from unknown numbers will be silenced. You will still be able to see them in your call list and notifications”. We will keep you updated in case this functionality becomes an integral part of the full-fledged application and, at the moment, we have neither a certain date nor the time period in which the field test will end.