The outbreak of the Gaza conflict and the controversial US support for Israel's offensive have made 2023 an 'annus horribilis' for the foreign policy of the Joe Biden Administration, which has also made no progress in a war in Ukraine stalled almost two years later.

The front that has moved the most in its foreign policy is that of Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Days after the White House said the Middle East had not been this calm in two decades, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 240, which led to a huge Israeli offensive in Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 Palestinians.

Shielded by the historic alliance between the United States and Israel, Joe Biden quickly traveled to Tel Aviv to show his unwavering support for Israel and scare Iran away from entering the conflict. His Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has also traveled to the Hebrew country several times, as has his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

But the indignation of Washington's allied Arab countries and criticism from within his own Administration forced Biden to qualify his position and to pressure Israel to reduce civilian deaths in the bombings of Gaza.

Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis, on October 7.

Just this week, Secretary Blinken assured that Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip must move from a large-scale military attack to a more precise operation that reduces the number of victims among the Palestinian civilian population.

“We hope to see, and we want to see, a shift toward more targeted operations, with smaller numbers of forces, that are really focused on dealing with the Hamas leadership, the tunnel network and some other critical things,” Blinken said.

Biden himself stated a few days ago that Israel is losing support due to its bombings in the Strip, with thousands of civilian victims.

An analysis by researcher Carlota García, from the El Cano Royal Institute, assures that “the change in tone and substance is due not only to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but also to a growing context of global denunciations of Israel's actions, in addition of an explosion of protests in the US”.

“Biden is aware not only of how polarized his country is, but how polarized the world is. American officials also know that they will not be able to muster more diplomatic support for Israel. Furthermore, even the United States' European allies are divided over Israel's war,” says the analyst.

But that moderation does not seem to be bearing fruit in public opinion. A survey conducted by the New York Times and the private university Siena College revealed this week that 57% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The survey, carried out with a sample of 1,016 people, also indicates that almost three quarters of young Americans between 18 and 29 years old They are against the role that Joe Biden plays in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in line with recent reports that speak of a gap between generations regarding policy towards Israel.

In addition, 46% of those surveyed believe that former president and virtual Republican candidate Donald Trump would do “a good job” in the conflict, compared to 38% who support Biden. Therefore, the current president would be losing ground to his probable opponent in the next presidential elections.

Buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

According to researcher García, “until the Hamas attack, The Biden Administration had relegated the Middle East to the background, focusing on its pivot to Asia and responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, Biden faces a challenge that is undermining his political support at home and the unity of US allies abroad, accentuating existing doubts about the leadership capacity of this administration and even the US. .as power”.

A New York Times analysis at the beginning of the conflict warned that “some Democrats warned that if Biden becomes too linked to Israel, He will be blamed if many of the party's voters perceive that Israel responded to Hamas too forcefully.” Something that seems to be starting to happen.

According to the survey of the aforementioned newspaper, 44% of respondents believe that Israel should stop its military activity, even if Hamas does not release all prisoners Israelis, while 39% believe that the Jewish State should continue its military deployment in Gaza until all prisoners are released.

Ukraine: no money for a stagnant conflict

A second front without progress is that of Ukraine. Almost two years have passed since the start of the Russian invasion, the United States is the largest arms donor to Ukraine, with more than 44.2 billion dollars invested, but the resources approved by Congress are running out and the Pentagon needs more.

However, the Republicans, who have control of the House of Representatives, are increasingly wary of continuing to support Ukraine, whose expected counteroffensive has not produced the expected results this year and the conflict remains stagnant.

That is why, in an attempt to evade the conservative veto, Biden asked Congress in October for a budget package in which he mixed military aid for Kiev with that for Israel, but he has not yet been able to get it approved.

And the Biden government bet everything on support for Ukraine and the counteroffensive of the kyiv Army. After many months of waiting, both in kyiv and in the West, the Ukrainian Army launched the long-awaited counteroffensive on the southern front on June 4 with its sights set on the Sea of ​​Azov.

But it was too late as it turned out, as the Russian troops had time to prepare an almost impenetrable defense line made up of fortifications and impassable minefields.

The Ukrainians managed to take some valuable towns and about 500 square kilometers of territory, but they lost many Western men and equipment along the way and were never within gunshot of Melitopol, the main enemy stronghold in the Zaporizhia region. In recent weeks, the American press has brought to light the discrepancies between Ukrainian and American generals, both in terms of military strategy and logistical issues.

To break the deadlock, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, believes it is necessary for the allies to provide Kiev with clear technological superiority over the enemy, something that at the moment is far from happening.

In this final stretch of the year, Ukraine has faced the risk that its main arms supplier, the United States, will leave it defenseless against the Russian war machine.

For this reason, after the Republicans stopped the approval of the amount of 61.4 billion euros proposed by the White House, Zelensky traveled to Washington in December at the invitation of the president, Joe Biden, although he was not able to unblock said assistance.

Ukrainian soldier during combats with the Russian Army. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

China: from spy balloon to détente

Washington's international policy also faltered under Beijing.

The relationship with China, a country that Washington considers its greatest threat, experienced a chapter of maximum tension in February when the United States shot down a supposed spy balloon and accused the Asian giant of having sent it, something that Beijing always denied.

Both powers had to spend a good part of the year trying to repair their relationship and in June the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, finally made the trip to Beijing that he had postponed due to the global crisis.

The peak moment of rapprochement between the United States and China came in November in San Francisco when Biden met with his counterpart Xi Jinping, with whom he agreed to reestablish communication between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

Fentanyl cracks the relationship with Mexico

This year, Cooperation between the United States and Mexico on security and combating drug trafficking also entered into crisis in March when four Americans were kidnapped and two of them murdered in Tamaulipas, a Mexican state with a strong presence of organized crime.

The White House redoubled pressure on the Mexican government to stop fentanyl trafficking, a synthetic drug that has caused the largest opioid crisis in the United States, while the Republican opposition went further and proposed invading Mexico to eliminate the cartels.

Cooperation appeared to be on track in September when Mexico extradited Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, to the United States. In November in San Francisco, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged to Biden to combat fentanyl after months of denying that it was a problem in Mexico.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden.

Venezuela and the approach with conditions

Caracas was another controversial front for Washington. The United States announced by surprise in October the lifting of oil sanctions on Venezuela and in December he freed Alex Saab, the alleged figurehead of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in a prisoner exchange.

This represented the greatest gesture of rapprochement with the Maduro Government after years of completely broken relations between Washington and Caracas.

However, the Biden Administration has threatened to reimpose sanctions if Maduro fails to comply with the roadmap. agreed with the opposition for democratic elections and the opposition candidate María Corina Machado, currently disqualified, is prevented from participating.

Saab was received by Maduro in Miraflores. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

But Biden's measures with Caracas have been strongly criticized within the country. This week, for example, Republican congressmen from Florida and Venezuelan exile leaders repudiated Saab's release.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio described the release as a “shame” and warned about the risk of a “call effect” to other dictators. “Unfortunately, this exchange only encourages dictators to kidnap more Americans,” the Republican senator said in a statement.

“An approach of only granting concessions to a narco-dictator, whose only aspiration is to maintain his illegal grip on power, is doomed to failure and weakens US foreign policy,” the senator added.

“Today we witness the latest demonstration of the Biden Administration's policy of appeasement towards Maduro's anti-American and drug-trafficking regime. Outrageous and dangerous, but not surprising,” said Florida congressman Mario Díaz-Balart in a publication on X. (formerly Twitter).

The truth is that, with an election upon us, Biden will continue to face serious foreign policy challenges that could end up shaping the outcome of the presidential elections in 2024.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With agencies