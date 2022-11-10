Zelensky said he did not close the door for negotiations with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN refused admit that he has finally closed the door to negotiations with Russia. In his opinion, dialogue between the two countries is possible.

“I did not close the door (for negotiations – approx. “Tapes.ru”). I said that we are ready to talk with Russia, but with another Russia, one that will be truly ready for peace,” the head of state said.

Earlier, journalist Baris Doster, in an article for the Turkish edition of Cumhuriye, said that the readiness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed a crack in the North Atlantic Alliance. According to Doster, this move by the Ukrainian leader gives an idea of ​​the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and demonstrates the split in NATO.