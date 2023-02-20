Colombian family asks for help to find missing relative in Mexico

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño affirms that he disappeared on a highway in Mexico.
The family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño affirms that he disappeared on a highway in Mexico.
William Ortiz disappeared on Monday. He was on the road where drug blockades would have been registered.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Last February 19 was the last time that the family of William Humberto Ortiz Briceño heard from him. According to family members, the man from Villavicencio disappeared on the Aguascalientes – Zacatecas highwaylocated in the central zone of Mexico.
(Also: A Colombian dead and 4 injured in a bus carrying migrants in Mexico)
“Yesterday my father was traveling the Aguascalientes – Zacatecas highway at 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. and to this day nothing is known about his whereabouts or his location. The last time he was seen was leaving on the road at 7:00 am and nothing has been heard from him,” says the Facebook post of William Ortiz, son of the disappeared.
The 60-year-old man has lived in Zacatecas for 25 years, a city where he works as a university professor. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a military green jacket and pants, a white shirt and brown shoes..
(Also: Who is who in the trial against ‘Chapo’ infiltrator in the Mexican government?)
According to Ortiz’s son, the Police and National Guard of Mexico informed them that the gray Kia van of the reference Seltos in which the disappeared person was traveling was found abandoned on the side of the road.
The family has already made the respective complaints and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes, specialized in the matter of disappearance and location of people, has already issued a search bulletin to find the whereabouts of the professor.
Similarly, the family reports concern because, it affirms, On February 19, there were blockades by drug traffickers in the states of Zacatecas and Aguas Calientes, the highway where the Colombian would have disappeared.
MARIA PAZ ARBELÁEZ PATIÑO
ELTIEMPO.COM
More news at eltiempo.com
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #family #asks #find #missing #relative #Mexico
Leave a Reply