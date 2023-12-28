Friday, December 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho in a strong mood against Montreal

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2023
in World Europe
0

Antti Raanta, who guarded Carolina's goal for the full minutes, was also in the mood, and he was called back to the NHL players from the AHL farm league.

Ice hockey in the NHL Sebastian Aho was in a good mood when the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 5–3 at home. The Finnish forward playing for the Hurricanes was involved in all but one of the home team's goals and collected four assist points.

Carolina's goalie was also in the mood for the full minutes Antti Raanta, who was called back to the NHL ice from the AHL farm league. From Raanta's point of view, the match was an important screen opportunity, which means that the veskar passed to the farm may get more opportunities in the bigger league.

#Ice #hockey #Sebastian #Aho #strong #mood #Montreal

See also  Autoblog Garage: introduction Lexus RX 500h endurance tester
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
One person died in an accident with a minibus in the Krasnodar region

One person died in an accident with a minibus in the Krasnodar region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result