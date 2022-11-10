Alarm in the Italian skies. An alert was triggered at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport for two flights operated by Emirates to New York and Dubai, after the CIA reported the presence of a possible suspicious passenger on board to the secret services of Athens. Police officers, including the counter-terrorism unit, as well as airport security were alerted. To Emirates Boeing 777 bound for New York – at that moment already on his way – he was ordered to return to Athens to undergo security checks. The aircraft then reversed course while in Italian airspace, near the Sardinia.

When the alert was triggered, in fact, the aircraft had arrived on the island and was forced to make a series of circular turns above Alghero, as seen from the Flightradar24 tracks, and reverse the direction, aiming for Sicily and returning to Athens. A Notice to Airman with “hijacking” alert was sent to all the managers of the Italian radar systems, technically the warning for a possible hijacking on board. The report, from what we learn, would have reached the Italian authorities from Greek colleagues.

For all the time it remained in Italian airspace, the aircraft was monitored and the pilots did not ask the Italian authorities to land. On the return trip, the Boeing was escorted by two F-16 fighter jets of the Greek armed forces, with orders not to fly over the mainland. It landed shortly after 10pm, after more than four hours of sailing.

The flight to DubaiHowever, it had not yet departed and was blocked before take-off: all passengers, luggage and the plane itself were subjected to rigorous security checks. Nothing suspicious was identified.