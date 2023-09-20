a dialogue: Hamad Al Kaabi

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, confirmed that the strategic determinants for the future of media in the country will emerge from the historical legacy that the national media journey has reached, describing it as a “rich and profound” journey, explaining that it will be built upon and developed. In a way that serves the supreme national interest of the state.

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a comprehensive dialogue with Al-Ittihad: “Today we are required to convey our image to the world, and tell our identity, our success story, our civilizational messages, our development goals, and our aspirations for the future.”

His Highness stressed the importance of “everyone’s contribution to shaping the future of the Emirati media, developing its tools, qualifying its cadres, and enhancing its efficiency is a basic requirement in the next stage… and the basic foundation that will help us achieve our goals.”

His Highness continued, saying: “Our content must reflect our ambition, our achievements, our identity and our culture, and our goal is to be influential, inspiring and effective in shaping our future,” stressing that “the content in our media institutions is responsible content, and our goal is to protect our society from any external influences that affect our societal and national constants.” He said. His Highness: “We look forward to strengthening and developing an integrated media system that serves the interests of the state.”

His Highness said: “Our media is required to give greater attention to economic journalism in analysis and information, as our country is witnessing great prosperity, and our economy is a fundamental pillar of our government’s vision for the next fifty years, and therefore we need economically specialized citizen media professionals who can keep pace with this prosperity and this vision,” calling on local media institutions. All this requires qualifying specialized cadres who have the necessary skills and tools to achieve this.

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed in a conversation with Hamad Al Kaabi

Regarding the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28” next November, and the role of the Emirati media in highlighting this important event, His Highness described “COP 28” as a historic event that culminates the country’s journey in environmental sustainability, expressing his confidence that our Emirati media will be an effective partner in Conveying the country’s success in holding this global event with all professionalism and professionalism.

In response to a question about the importance of qualifying citizen media cadres, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Our media cadres are our true wealth and a major focus of our strategy,” stressing the importance of stimulating their successes and developing their skills during the next stage, in accordance with the best international media practices.

Regarding the media’s contribution to promoting the spirit of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, His Highness said: The media has a vital and very important role in promoting coexistence and tolerance among societies, by spreading common human values ​​among peoples, and directing individuals towards positive values, pointing to the importance of focusing on positive stories of tolerance from Different societies have a great impact on consolidating these values ​​among the recipients.

His Highness sent a message to Emirati influencers on social media, stating that “credibility and specialization” are their path to being real, successful and effective influencers in serving their community, their country and its issues.

The following is the text of the dialogue with His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office:

Certainly, Your Highness’s assumption of the media file in the UAE is a new step in the media procession. What are the determinants of the media strategy to push this process forward?

At the outset, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership that has entrusted us with this task and responsibility, and we ask God Almighty to live up to their good expectations, and to grant us success in serving our nation and making the utmost effort possible to empower the media sector in the country and enhance its regional and global presence… and this will be achieved, God willing, with cooperation and partnership. And support all media outlets in the country.

On this occasion, I would like to extend to you at Abu Dhabi Media my congratulations on your new launch, wishing all the employees of this ancient institution further progress, development and success in a way that enriches the media work environment locally and keeps pace with the strategic goals of the country’s media landscape. I must point out here that the new launch of the Abu Dhabi Media Network is an important and essential part of the media development system in the country, and this network has a long and influential history in launching the Union’s journey and contributing with other media institutions in the country in strengthening its pillars and achieving its goals.

As for your question about the determinants of the media strategy for the future of media in the country, it will certainly emanate from the historical legacy that the national media journey has reached, which is undoubtedly a rich, deep, experienced and developmental journey that has accompanied the path of goodness and giving, and it will be built on and developed in a way that serves the national interest. It strengthens the country’s media position at the regional and international levels.

As well as the most important determinants of the strategy, the national identity and the authentic values ​​that we inherited from the founding leaders and their approach to leadership, construction and development… Our responsibility today is to convey this image to the world and tell our identity, our success story, our civilizational messages, our development goals, and our aspirations for the future. Therefore, everyone’s contribution to shaping the future of the Emirati media, developing its tools, qualifying its cadres, and enhancing its efficiency is a basic requirement in the next stage… and the basic foundation that will help us achieve our goals.

In your opinion, what are the most prominent challenges facing the Emirati media, and how can they be overcome? Do you think, Your Highness, that the national media content keeps pace with the UAE’s position globally?

As I said before, thank God, the national media, a responsible media, has achieved many achievements during its previous career. In recent years, there have been major changes in media technologies in the world and modern methods and new concepts have been introduced, especially artificial intelligence. The challenge now is how to keep up with this. The big shift, and how do we keep pace with rapid developments? This challenge is not in the Emirates. I believe that most countries in the world face such challenges.

Indeed, methods have changed and the media industry has developed, but the most important thing is purposeful media content, content that reflects your ambition and achievements, content that reflects your identity and culture… The content in our media institutions is responsible content, and our next goal is how to continue within this system and build on it, to be influential, inspiring and effective, and in On the other hand, how do we protect our society from any external influences that would affect our societal and national principles?

Today, through the National Media Office, we look forward to strengthening and developing an integrated media system to serve the interests of the state, support the mechanism of coordination and cooperation, and unify efforts among the various media agencies in the Emirates to overcome all obstacles and confront challenges in the spirit of one team work.

In economics, the UAE has become a country with a strong global influence, and it partners with major countries in drawing up plans and strategies that affect the world economy as a whole. How do you see the role of the media in the UAE in keeping up with this influence? Do you think that we now need specialized economic media more than before?

Certainly, our country is witnessing great prosperity that has placed it among the top ranks in most economic indicators, and the economy is also a fundamental pillar of the UAE government’s vision for the next fifty years. Accordingly, our media is required to give greater attention to economic journalism, analysis, information, and data, in a way that supports our economic policy and programs. We need To economically specialized citizen media professionals who are keeping pace with this prosperity and this vision. Here I call on all local media institutions to qualify specialized cadres who have the necessary skills and tools to achieve this. We at the National Media Office are pleased to provide all aspects of support to our institutions and citizens in order to achieve this goal.



Your Highness, the eyes of the world will turn to the UAE as it hosts the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) next November. Here, what is the civilized message that the Emirati national media should convey to the world? What is your message to our media institutions that are eager to cover this event?

The holding of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28” in the UAE is a historic event that culminates the country’s journey in environmental sustainability, which is an important part of our civilizational message to the world. Here, we must praise the efforts of all entities and sectors in the country, including the media sector, which worked hard. Since the announcement of hosting until today, I am confident that our Emirati media will be an effective partner in conveying the country’s success in holding this global event with all professionalism and professionalism.



Your Highness, you always focus on the importance of training Emirati media cadres. How do you work to prepare creative youth competencies to participate in formulating and creating local media content that keeps pace with the renaissance of our country in various fields?

Our media cadres are our true wealth in the national media scene, and they have a clear and effective role in our various media outlets, whether traditional or digital. They are a main focus of our new media strategy, and it is our responsibility to stimulate their successes and develop their skills.

We work closely in cooperation with local governments, media outlets and relevant academic institutions to develop programs and initiatives concerned with preparing and qualifying national cadres during the next stage, in accordance with the best international media practices.



How do you see the contributions of Emirati influencers on social media, and what message would you like to send to them so that they can be successful influencers in the media scene?

Today, influencers have become major players in the media scene at the global level. In the UAE, there are influencers who have positive, qualitative, and purposeful content. We believe that analyzing the media scene for influencers has become an urgent matter in order to identify the most important topics that can harness the popularity of influencers and enhance their presence and ability to provide positive messages. It benefits members of society and the nation, and my message to them is that “credibility and specialization” are their true path to being truly influential, successful, and effective in serving their society, their nation, and its issues.

How can the media contribute to enhancing the spirit of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in societies? How can it influence the dissemination of values ​​in society, and enhance cultural awareness and national identity?

As you know, the media has a vital and very important role in promoting coexistence and tolerance between societies, by spreading common human values ​​among peoples and directing individuals towards positive values ​​and mutual understanding that will build bridges of understanding and coexistence, and here it is necessary to focus on positive stories of tolerance from different peoples. Communities because of their great impact in consolidating these values ​​among the recipients, with the necessity of promoting the principles of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, acceptance and understanding of others, preserving human dignity, and achieving friendship between people regardless of their different religions, beliefs, cultures, and languages.