Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched the new vision and strategy of the Abu Dhabi Media Network, during a ceremony organized by the network, yesterday, at the Abu Dhabi National Theater.

During the launch ceremony, His Highness witnessed a detailed presentation of the network’s new vision and strategy, which is based on public service axes, with the aim of strengthening the public media landscape and providing qualitative educational content that enriches societal knowledge and works to accelerate the growth of the knowledge economy on all radio, television, print and digital media platforms. affiliated with the network by providing educational and entertaining content that reaches all members of society. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office.

The new media system in the emirate is based on a set of strategic foundations, the most important of which is enhancing meaningful media content, which emulates the development and progress of the United Arab Emirates in various vital fields, reflects the values ​​of the Emirati identity and national achievements, and consolidates its position regionally and internationally.

The strategy includes the launch of the “Al-Ittihad News Center,” which will operate as a unified and integrated news center in different languages, and aims to provide local and international news content with professionalism and high accuracy that keeps pace with the development process witnessed by the country and regional and global developments, while providing specialized bulletins around the clock in various fields, including markets. Finance, business, economic affairs and the sports sector, in accordance with the best advanced practices in the field of media monitoring. The strategy also includes issuing Al-Ittihad newspaper in Arabic and English, updating its design in accordance with the highest international media standards, in addition to developing the media content of the network’s channels by preparing a package of diverse programs that suit the tastes and aspirations of various segments of society in an innovative and interactive manner.

The new strategy also focuses on the issues of women and the family, by developing the content of “Zahrat Al Khaleej” magazine, in Arabic and English, to keep pace with the journey of women in the Emirates and the Arab world, and the ambitions and achievements they have achieved at the personal, societal and national levels.

On the other hand, the strategy will focus on providing rich, purposeful and diverse content in Arabic and English directed at children, through the “Majid” magazine and channel, in which this content is based on our authentic national values, and aims to spread scientific knowledge and enhance the passion for learning, knowledge and research among people. Children by designing games and applications for smartphones. The strategy also included developing the radio network through broadcasting in Arabic, English and Hindi, and launching a diverse package of radio programs so that all radio channels cover the six axes of “news, children, sports, Emirati affairs, entertainment, education and knowledge”, through radio channels, digital platforms and means of communication. Social.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the strategic importance that the wise leadership attaches to the media sector due to its active role and vital participation in supporting the process of progress and prosperity that the country has witnessed over the past fifty years. His Highness pointed out that the launch of the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its new form comes to achieve this vision, and aims to prepare national competencies to participate in building a comprehensive and integrated national media system that will become an essential partner in development and a tributary of support for the national process, by achieving strategic goals and long-term national priorities. In a way that keeps pace with sustainable development trends. His Highness stressed the importance of the media and its vital role in enhancing societal awareness, stressing the necessity of establishing strong and creative media bases for the next stage, to keep pace with the latest technological developments and artificial intelligence trends in new media, in addition to the importance of investing in preparing conscious, educated and inspired Emirati media cadres to lead the helm of the media sector. In the future.

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed: A qualitative leap and an important step in the process of developing the national media system

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, stressed that this qualitative shift witnessed by the Abu Dhabi Media Network comes within the framework of providing the national media in the UAE with an important step in the process of developing the national media system, in a way that reflects the UAE’s approach. On the journey of construction and development, highlighting its achievements, human values, and aspirations for the future.

His Highness pointed out that the continuous development and modernization witnessed by media institutions in the country reflects the importance of providing media content that expresses the specificity of Emirati society and its cultural and social heritage, and at the same time keeps pace with technical developments and the communications and information technology revolution, wishing those in charge of Abu Dhabi Media Network all the best and success in Their new step, and achieving the desired goals in creating advanced and comprehensive national media content.

The new transformation of the Abu Dhabi Media Network, which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Media Office, aims to launch an interactive national media system that serves the goals of the state, keeps pace with the rapid developments in the media sector, and focuses on effective communication with the public locally, regionally and internationally, through the preparation of various media materials that reflect the values ​​of… The heritage of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and serves the aspirations of all members of society. The new transformation also aims to consolidate the values ​​of coexistence, community cohesion, interaction and communication with the public with high efficiency. In its new form, the network will employ advanced infrastructure and technology, adhering to the highest international standards to produce various programs that combine education, awareness and entertainment, and are in line with different age groups, harmonizing the aspirations of the future generation, and working to develop media materials and news programs for non-Arabic speakers.

date

The launch ceremony, which was attended by Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Their Excellencies and Excellencies, heads and undersecretaries of local and federal departments, and a number of senior officials, included an overview of the history of the network’s founding, since the opening of “Abu Dhabi Radio” in 1969, the start of television broadcasting of the Abu Dhabi Channel in black and white, and the publication of the first issue of the “Abu Dhabi Radio” newspaper. Al-Ittihad” in the same year, and switched to color broadcasting in 1974.