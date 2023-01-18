In what will be the second edition of Miami Grand Prix – in a very special season in the relationship between F1 and the United States, with three GPs scheduled on American soil – there are still almost four months to go. However, the organizers of the race have found a way to get people talking about the event right now thanks to some rather particular news announced through various posts published on the event’s official social channels. On a ‘concrete’ level, that is, which will be able to influence what should be seen on the track in the street circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium, the most relevant issue is that of resurfacing of the entire circuit.

The layout will not be changed at any point, but the famous designer Hermann Tilke will supervise the laying of the new asphalt, designed with the aim of increasing the spectacle on the track and the overtaking opportunities for the drivers, addressing some complaints about the surface of the track that had been raised last year. The novelty that most stands out among those announced by the organizers of the Grand Prix, however, goes beyond the track and concerns what will be there new paddock location. This will indeed be placed inside Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, an American football team that participates in the NFL championship. In the official press release that explains the various new proposals, it is underlined how “the brand new Team Village will host the hospitality of the ten F1 teams where the drivers will be based during the weekend”.

“The organizers – continues the note released by the official website of the Miami GP – have worked closely with Formula 1 for the creation of this new expanded paddockso as to create a truly unique experience for the teams, as well as benefiting from more paddock space“. Last year, not surprisingly, one of the critical points of the event was the limited space available for insiders in the paddock, due to the enormous influx of people in a relatively narrow area. Furthermore, for the first time ever, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a Formula 1 paddock: all holders of a Campus Pass general admission ticket will in fact be able to access level 300 of the Hard Rock Stadium and look directly down on Team Village. Tickets will go on sale from January 23rd.