Zaragoza and its province will once again host this year a new edition, now the ninth, of Discover the Truffle, a gastronomic route through which the Tuber Melanosporum in Aragon.

This edition It will be held from January 24 to February 8. Two weeks during which the curious, fans and lovers of black fruit will be able to taste the best proposals of Tuber Melanosporum.

On this occasion, the contest, which for the first time will also be promoted in Bilbao, will maintain the contest. In this way, the three best proposals from Zaragoza and the three best from the province will reach the final, which will be chosen by electronic popular vote.

Within the contest, the best preparation suitable for celiacs will also be recognized, as well as that made with Noble Foods from Aragon. The best menu with black truffle and the best proposal made with black truffle from Aragon and paired with wine from the Protected DO Calatayud, official sponsor of the route since 2000, will also be distinguished.

To present the proposals, it is already registration period open. All interested parties can apply through the website discoverlatrufa.com The deadline ends on January 20 at 11:59 p.m..

The winners will be chosen by a professional jury during a grand finale, which will take place at the TOPI Hospitality School in Zaragoza on February 17.