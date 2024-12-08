Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Saint of Holy Immaculate Conception among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

The Immaculate Conception, also known as the Immaculate Conception, is a Catholic dogma that establishes that the Virgin Mary was preserved from original sin from the moment of her conception, by the merits of her son Jesus Christ. This dogma was proclaimed in 1854 and is celebrated on December 8, coinciding with nine months before the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin, on September 8.

Today, Holy Immaculate Conceptionthe Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Eucarius, Macarius, Patapio, Romarico, Sophronius, Teobaldo. On this Sunday, December 8, 2024, it is known as Saint Immaculate Conception and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day. Why do we celebrate saint’s day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic Church and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to people who needed it.





From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of saints that are celebrated today on the occasion of this tradition that is so deeply rooted in the Catholic religion and that makes the saints list so extensive. The names of whose saint today Sunday, December 8, 2024 we commemorate are obtained from Roman Martyrology. This encyclopedia brings together and adds new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman Martyrology and thus the list is completed. What saints are celebrated today, December 8? Although today’s celebration is Holy Immaculate Conceptionthe saints’ list is much larger so today they also celebrate their holy Eucario, Macario, Patapio, Romarico, Sofronio, Teobaldo. This is because today, December 8, is also the onomastics of: Eucary

Macarius

Patapio

Romarico

Sophronius

Tybalt © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

#saint #celebrated #today #Sunday #December #todays #saints