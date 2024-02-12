Didn't stay up last night? Neither did we, we had seen enough Taylor Swift in recent weeks

It's hard to deny that they can celebrate a sports party well in the United States. And of course the car brands realize this too. Americans are then glued to the TV. So old-fashioned long commercials are fired at the couch potatoes. A great tradition of overpriced commercials that last too long. We have listed the 2024 commercials of car brands for you.

Volkswagen launches ID.Buzz in the United States

Volkswagen simply starts from the beginning (fortunately not completely), well at least from the first Volkswagen that lands on the North American coast. And of course that story continues until 2024 when Volkswagen finally lands the ID.Buzz on American soil. Video.

BMW calls in the deer hunter, Christopher Walken

Every true film fan naturally has a Robert de Niro, a Jack Nicholson AND a Christopher Walken imitation at home. And BMW makes fun of that in this commercial. And Usher also passes by.

Kawasaki goes Maaskantje

If you have a green Kawasaki monster in your shed, that's fine of course, but it's not really to our taste. In this commercial, Kawasaki makes fun of the redneck feeling you apparently get when you get into a Kawasaki side-by-side quad.

And are there any commercials that make you shed a tear?

Yes, but we won't start Monday with that. Ok, if you want that, click here for the Kia Super Bowl commercial.

Our assessment of the 2024 level? Mwoah, still can't beat this one Volkswagen Star Wars classic.

In 2023, the Superbowl advertising time was even used for an anti-Tesla campaign. And this was repeated again this year with the villainous comment: “Tesla did nothing”.

