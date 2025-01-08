A coach of a children’s women’s soccer club in Huelva faces 147 years and two months in prisonwhere he has remained since January 11, 2023, for allegedly abusing 21 minors.

The Huelva Prosecutor’s Office, as stated in the indictment, considers this person responsible for 31 crimes: five crimes of sexual assault of a minor under 16 years of age, 14 crimes of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, five crimes of sexual assault, four crimes of sexual abuse and two crimes of sexual abuse of a minor over 16 years of age and one crime of harassment for which sentences ranging from one to eight years in prison are requested.

Likewise, it is requested that the accused be imposed restraining orders more than 200 meters and communication by the victims for five years in the case of 20 of the victims, raising that time to 10 years for the remaining; as well as probation periods for the same terms once he completes his prison sentence.

The prosecutor reports that this person, from 2017 to 2022, was a coach in different categories of a women’s grassroots soccer club in Huelva. During this period, taking advantage of the authority and superiority conferred on him by being a coach of minors and in a context where the defendant had daily access to their locker rooms and showers, he regularly gave them“slaps on the ass, tickles and hugs” and made “frequent comments about their physical appearance, acting in any case with libidinous mood and without consent of the minors”.

TO some of them even touched his genitals and kissed him on different parts of the body, after forcing them to take off their underwear in order to give them “massages” necessary, as he told them, to recover from discomfort.

Also under various excuses, He accessed the locker rooms and showers to observe the players and he gave them articles of clothing seeking to get them to undress in his presence.

The accused was arrested on January 11, 2023, after the first complaint from the victims. During the registration of your office, Several panties were seized—some of the victims—two razor blades, a Caldatel brand cream and two cardboard boxes containing various pieces of unused women’s underwear.