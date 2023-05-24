The campaign gets a little more muddy in the last days. The leadership of the PP is looking for a quiet final stretch, with nothing to cloud a trend that they believe is very positive for them. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, concentrates on talking about taxes and the Falcon, the official plane that carries Pedro Sánchez, a matter that he particularly likes and is reminiscent of the campaign with which he came to power in Galicia in 2009, in which he accused the socialist Emilio Pérez Touriño of having a better official car than Barack’s Obama, something very far from reality. However, the PP campaign is not carried out or controlled by Feijóo alone.

Former Prime Minister José María Aznar predicted “consultations” in the Basque Country and Catalonia on Tuesday and a “release” of ETA terrorists with Pedro Sánchez.

Last week, the popular saw how the Bildu theme It got out of hand because the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said that “ETA is alive”, and even went so far as to directly confront the president of the Covite victims’ association, Consuelo Ordóñez. And now it is José María Aznar who has once again accelerated the revolutions, with the risk for the PP that this, by reaction, provokes the mobilization of the leftist vote, which according to the polls has not yet been activated. The former president of the popular government went so far as to say on Tuesday in Bilbao that if the right wing fails to end Sanchismo and the coalition formed by “the party of Sánchez and the communists” is repeated, with the support of “Catalan separatists and former terrorists from Sortu and the seekbounties of the PNV”, the “price” to pay will be “a general release of terrorists in prison” and “consultations” in the Basque Country and Catalonia.

Neither of the two scenarios seem on the table: it is the judges who can free the terrorists, and with both the PP and the PSOE in the Executive, all are serving their long sentences in full without having achieved any benefit beyond of the approach to prisons in the Basque Country, something that is required by law, and even more so after the disappearance of ETA, and which Aznar himself did en masse when the gang was still killing to facilitate a truce.

The PSOE immediately saw the force that Aznar’s excess had and brought his ideal counterpart, former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, to answer, who never criticized the PP when he was head of the opposition for its policy of bringing prisoners closer or dialogue with the band. Sánchez has not entered this battle for the moment and has focused on a positive campaign talking about health, the economy, feminism. But Zapatero has entered with everything from Valencia, epicenter of the great battle of the autonomic ones. “I have heard José María Aznar say that if Sánchez and the communists continue, there will be a general release of ETA prisoners. I have also heard that ETA is alive and I must say that the PP does not come out of deception and impudence. It has been like this for 20 years, since he deceived us all with the attack in March 2004, he has not come out of deception and impudence ”, Zapatero said this Wednesday in an act together with the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, and the deputy mayor of the capital , Sandra Gomez.

“The truth is that ETA disappeared, that the attack was not carried out by ETA as they told us and that, of course, it is a big lie that there will be a new release of prisoners. Therefore, also in these elections the vote is between the truth and the defense of what has been an end of violence as a collective success and deceit and impudence; that is also voted on”, said the former president in the Valencian capital. “I ask the majority of citizens, out of respect for the truth and coexistence, to vote against deception and impudence”, he concluded.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The embarrassment is crossed. Ayuso, who always seeks a clash with the Government to achieve national focus, has expanded this time and has gone against the PNV, which he has openly called racist. Feijóo has so far avoided criticizing the PNV and has even met with its leader, Andoni Ortuzar, to seek a possible agreement in the future, after the generals, but the Madrid president has launched this missile against the Basque nationalists and Ortuzar has left to answer. The leader of the PNV believes that it is “an injustice and an incomprehensible outburst” that Ayuso has taken advantage of the case of the racist insults to the Real Madrid footballer Vinicius to accuse his formation of racism. In an interview in The newspaper, The Madrid president stated: “There are also racist behaviors in politics. There are them in the PNV, it is the foundation of the Basque Nationalist Party, they take it there”.

In an interview with Antena 3 and collected by Europa Press, Ortuzar referred to the case of the insults to Vinicius in Mestalla, during a match against Valencia, to remember what happened to Iñaki Williams, from Athletic Club, who suffered racist attacks in the field of Espanyol, and denounced. “It is a wise measure because we must begin to put measures and stop this type of behavior. I am one of those who fully believe the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and that we are all equal, regardless of race, origin, religion, gender or sexual condition. We have to be inflexible in this type of matter ”, he has indicated.

Ayuso’s excesses sometimes drag down the entire PP. The president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, when asked by journalists about this matter, tried to escape by saying that he had not seen the statements made by his Madrid companion, but later he entered the same garden: “We have seen that some leaders of the PNV in the past spoke of the supremacy of the Basques and the RH, we saw it with [Xabier] Arzalluz. Although that doesn’t mean that the current PNV is racist either, ”he said to try to get out of trouble. Aznar and Ayuso thus managed to get the campaign muddy even among their own teammates, even though they initially had other plans.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaper, written by the deputy director of EL PAÍS Claudi Pérez. And here, the x-ray of all communities who go to the polls.