The attempts of the West to isolate Russia failed and led to the self-isolation of the West itself. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, on July 26, on the air of Solovyov Live.

“The Americans, indeed, having learned that Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov’s tour of African countries was beginning, began to run around various countries at the level of their diplomatic representatives and beg not to photograph Lavrov and not to be photographed with Lavrov: this is the level of so-called “isolation,” the diplomat said.

She added that the United States has disgraced the whole world with the declared crusade against Russia, writes Pravda.Ru.

Zakharova noted that Washington is doing its best to hide the fact that Moscow continues to go its own way, and is doing everything to prevent ordinary Americans from learning about it. At the same time, the country’s leadership does not disdain in its desire to violate the amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, writes “Moscow 24“.

“We have already had a rich visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Egypt, then there was the Republic of the Congo,” Zakharova said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that at night the Russian delegation flew to Uganda, where Lavrov is to meet with the leadership of this country. And then there will be a visit to two more states – Ethiopia and Uzbekistan. At the same time, she called the latter a “beautiful isolation point” where the council of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is expected.

The day before, US State Department spokesman Ned Price pointed out that Russia was allegedly turning into a “world outcast.” He stated this despite a series of successful negotiations and visits of Russian representatives to other countries. NSN.

On July 19, the Russian embassy in the United States also stated that the State Department was making allegations of Moscow’s “international isolation”. As once again assured in the Russian diplomatic mission, the leadership of the Russian Federation “is actively involved in international processes and is in constant contact with the leaders of most states of the world.”

The United States government’s attempts to present Russia as an isolated country are due to “inflamed imagination” against the backdrop of Washington’s progressive loss of touch with reality. Thus, Russian diplomats in the United States commented on the statement of the US State Department about the growing isolation of Russia.

As the embassy noted, the course of the American department to distort reality, saturated with Russophobia, is perplexing not only for the Russian side, but also for the American media.