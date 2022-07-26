Paola Ferrari, the dream photo in a bikini

Paola Ferrari publishes a flaming photograph bikini. “Finally the sea. With only the water and salt filter”, she writes on Instagram. The gift of Journalist to his followers warms up the social summer 2022.

Paola Ferrari, relax before Sunday Dribbling on Rai2

There sports journalist of RaiSport and beloved face of TV, is on vacation before returning to the small screen. Paola Ferrari is ready for a new great season that will see her protagonist with Sunday Dribblingthe announced new Sunday program of the national broadcaster, scheduled for next season (broadcast on Sunday at 4 pm on Rai2) and will be conducted by the Milanese journalist, flanked in the studio by Simona Rolandi And Tommaso Mecarozzi.





