Nintendo Wii U and 3DS: online services servers closed from today

Among the most famous titles among those affected are, for example, Splatoon to Super Mario Maker the latter the subject of a real marathon to preserve all the levels created by users on video.

Today is an important day for Nintendo in its own way, given that it marks the definitive closure of online services of consoles Wii U And 3DS . Then, all online functions of the games of the two consoles will stop working. However, nothing will change for the eShops of the two consoles, given that they were closed last year.

Modes that are going away

Goodbye to Super Mario Maker user levels

Honestly, it is difficult to say how many people still played online with Nintendo Wii U and 3DS, even if there is no shortage of titles, even very famous ones, that had dedicated functions, such as various Pokémon, or the aforementioned Splatoon and Super Mario Maker.

For those wondering, the chapters of the series mentioned published on Nintendo Switch will not be affected in any way by the provision. Let's talk for example about Splatoon 2 and 3, or Super Mario Maker 2.

Even if it is sad to see the servers of a console closed, it is inevitable that it will happen, when the players are now reduced to the bare bones and the platform has become economically dead. In particular, Wii U was not very successful, so much so that Mario's house quickly replaced it with Nintendo Switch, which instead became a hit on a global scale.