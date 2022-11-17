Former United States President Donald Trump will not have his daughter Ivanka on his campaign team to return to the White House in 2024, she announced in a statement.

“I love my father. This time I have decided to prioritize my young children and the private life we ​​are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics“Ivanka, 41, said in that statement released on social media after her father announced his candidacy Tuesday night from Florida.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, parents of three children, were White House advisers during the Trump Presidency (2017-2021), with appointment included, which generated much criticism in the US.

“I will always love and support my father and will continue to do so outside of the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of our administration’s accomplishments,” said Ivanka, who He resides in Florida, just like his father.

According to the media, Ivanka did not attend the act at the Mar-a-Lago mansion in which Trump announced on Tuesday night what will be his third candidacy for the presidential nomination.

The second of Trump’s five children had to testify before the congressional committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by supporters of the then Republican president who tried to prevent the certification of the victory of the Democrat Joseph Biden in the 2020 elections.

Ivanka Trump is also being investigated by the Justice, as are her brothers Eric and Donald Jr.., in a case for alleged financial irregularities in the family business group.

Ivanka, Eric and Donald are the result of Trump’s marriage to the recently deceased Czech model and skier Ivana Zelníckova, and he also has two other children, Tiffany, from his second wife, actress Marla Maples, and Barron, from his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

EFE