The video platform is testing a new self-timer feature, which is currently available to select YouTube Premium subscribers.

The new sleep timer is designed for mobile app and PC. Its function is simple, it stops playback after a set period of time, so you can fall asleep and not wake up at 2am to turn off the music.

Of course, many times those songs or videos that kept playing are not part of your repertoire and can affect your history and recommendations, so YouTube cares about you and is now adding this feature that is available for a short time.

Until September 2, YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy a sleep timer. For now, TVs are not part of the program.

YouTube timer is available for a short time

Also known as Sleep Timer, it allows you to set a timer to automatically pause playback after a certain amount of time.

The option appears in the playback menu on PC and supports 10-minute, 15-minute, 20-minute, 30-minute, 45-minute, and 60-minute timers, as well as stopping at the end of the video. The options are identical on the mobile app but you’ll need to go to “Additional Settings”

Available to paid YouTube Premium subscribers until September 2. The feature is expected to be available to paid users soon, with the chance of it rolling out to everyone later.

