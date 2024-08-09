Paris.- Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are joining the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11, according to Variety .

“All three artists will perform from Los Angeles in a combination of pre-recorded and live performances.

“Producer Ben Winston, who is no stranger to live music events as producer of the Grammy Awards and CBS’s 2021 Adele: One Night Only special, is coordinating with the French producers of the Closing Ceremony,” the American media reported.

The format of the performances was accepted after the tensions caused by the terrorist threat over Taylor Swift’s performances in Vienna, which were frustrated.

Security, which doesn’t come cheap, will have to take into account potential threats from the air, land and sea in Los Angeles.

In a leak, the Los Angeles performances are expected to be introduced by Tom Cruise’s stunt, which will see him hop on his motorcycle to perform a normal day of death-defying stunts in France, before launching into a pre-recorded set where he will parachute past the iconic Hollywood sign. Los Angeles-affiliated musicians will take care of the rest.

At the end of Sunday’s closing ceremony, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic torch and carry it home.

Starting next week, the city of Los Angeles has three years and 11 months to prepare for the Summer Games, which are scheduled for July 14-July 30, 2028.