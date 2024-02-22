The Chivas de Guadalajara They are at the beginning of a process led by Fernando Gago and Fernando Hierrowho already have in mind the next great reinforcement that they will look for to land in Verde Valle for the next tournament.
His name is Erick Sanchez and is currently the main reference in the midfield of the Pachuca; In addition, he is a national team player with Jaime Lozano and aims to become one of the regular elements in Mexico's eleven heading to the America Cup.
For this reason, Sanchez appears as the main objective of the Herd facing the summer, but also from other big clubs in Mexico, so the Tuzo youth squad's entourage already has several proposals on the table.
After the victory of Pachuca against him America in which Erick Sanchez scored a double, the 24-year-old Mexican was questioned for Fox Sports about the interest of Chivas and of their own Eagles.
“That shows that I am trying to do things well, always with humility, keep working and wait for the end of the tournament, to see what happens”
– Erick Sánchez for Fox Sports
Subsequently, he explained that he must continue working “always with humility,” so he focused his efforts on the remainder of the semester to demonstrate that “this Pachuca “is up for great things even though we are very young.”
The intention to incorporate Erick Sanchez it's not just Chivasbut in the last days, they are America and Monterey the main clubs that have been rumored to take the soccer player born in Mexico City.
At the moment, Sanchez It is valued at 9 million dollars by the portal Transfermarkt, so any transfer aims to be one of the most expensive in said transfer market. Any team that wants to take the young promise of the Tuzosyou will have to spend a large amount of money.
