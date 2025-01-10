Karlos Arguiñano is one of the best-known chefs in Spain, especially for popularizing cuisine through his television programs. Perhaps that is why many do not know that the Gipuzkoan has a restaurant in Zarautz where he tries to reflect his character in his cuisine.

The TikTok user recently went to this restaurant @lunatorre22a young woman who usually shares fragments of her daily life on social networks. In one of her latest videos, the user documents her visit to the famous establishment through a series of images of the dishes she tried.

What does the young woman think about the dishes on the menu?

With a mix of criticism and humor, the young woman begins by judging the appetizer. He confesses not to identify what it was, but rates it a resounding “10/10.” Next, he rates a duck salad that, although he thought it was delicious, he says he thought it was chicken. This detail does not prevent him from giving it a notable “8/10”.

Hake with coconut cream is one of the dishes that stands out the most in the video, although not exactly in a positive way. Despite the quality of the fish, the user considers that the coconut flavor was cloying, which affects her overall experience: “6/10.”









Later, he tried the eggs with chorizo ​​cream, a dish he rated as acceptable with a “7/10”, although he regretted not being able to record it well. On the other hand, cod pil-pil, despite being an iconic recipe of Basque cuisine, received an “8/10” with the comment that it seemed “just like that”, showing that He didn’t manage to surprise her at all.

Finally, the last dishes closed the experience in an uneven way. The lamb meatballs, although well presented, were not to his liking due to his personal preference towards this type of meat, obtaining a “5/10”. Finally, the cheese foam dessert with berries received a better rating with an “8/10”, although he humorously mentioned that he did not have time to record it before it was finished.