In an event that occurred in the town of Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, a young man known as Fabricio Aballay, 19 years old, with a history of gender violence and wanted by the authorities, He was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to strangle his ex-girlfriend, Micaela B., 30.

The incident took place on Micaela's property on the morning of December 25, at approximately 7:30 (local time).

According to reports, Aballay, who was hiding in the shower, surprised Micaela with a knife and tried to suffocate her. The woman's screams alerted a friend who was in the house, who intervened and stabbed the young man in Micaela's defense.

The two women fled and looked for help in the street, while Aballay managed to escape temporarily.

The aggressor managed to escape before the police arrived and went to the Central Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a wound in the left intercostal area. See also The story behind Milei's plagiarism of three Mexican scientists

The attacker was later located at the Central Hospital, where he received treatment for a wound to his left side. The police, acting under a previous arrest warrant for “threat investigation” issued 15 days ago by Prosecutor's Office 4, guard Aballay in the hospital.

Justice requested the formal arrest of Aballay and encouraged Micaela to report the attack. On the other hand, the friend who intervened has been detained to give a statement, although it is expected that she will be released later.

Have you been a victim of gender violence?



If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, contact national hotline 155.

You can also report gender violence on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

If you are in Bogotá, you can call the purple line of the Women's Secretariat: 018000112137.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.