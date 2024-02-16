Reader's Opinion | Artificial intelligence is a tool that can revolutionize the way we learn

In the working life of the future, one of the biggest changes is the ability to work together with artificial intelligence.

Rasmus Mannerström and Jan-Erik Lönnqvist pondered In his guest pen writing (HS 2.2.) harmful effects of artificial intelligence on learning and education. I want to offer another perspective to this discussion.

The concern expressed in the article about the use of artificial intelligence, which threatens deep learning and leads to superficial content production, is understandable. At the same time, what this technology enables from the point of view of learning and teaching is ignored.

Artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping the way we learn and teach. Artificial intelligence will become an important assistant for us, support intelligence. Large language models open up completely new ways of learning – they offer individual support and create a safe and non-judgmental space for learning.

But to get there, AI learners need to have a deep understanding of what AI is. It is essential to understand that these language models themselves do not know what is right or wrong. They are not independent thinking entities, but they predict and generate information based on a huge amount of data.

This means that even though we have easy and quick access to vast amounts of information, we still need to be able to analyze and apply this information critically and rationally.

In the working life of the future, one of the biggest changes is the ability to work together with artificial intelligence. To achieve this skill, you need to know what kind of questions and prompts produce the right results. And asking the right questions, in turn, requires expertise in the subject area. However, expertise alone is not enough. Individuals must learn when and how to ask the right questions, which requires an understanding of why certain questions are being asked and what problems are being attempted to be solved.

Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for cheating, but a tool that can revolutionize the way we learn. Its correct use and understanding promotes critical, creative and informed thinking. We should therefore focus on clarifying this difference and guide learners to understand the true potential of artificial intelligence and the responsibility of its application in learning.

This requires that educational systems emphasize the ethical use of artificial intelligence, its limitations and opportunities.

We need to develop pedagogical methods that integrate AI into the learning process so that it supports deep understanding and critical reflection. In this case, artificial intelligence becomes a valuable partner in education, helping learners reach their full potential and prepare for the challenges of the future

Elina Matjas

Principle Designer

Otava, learning services

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.