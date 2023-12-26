Controversy over +Europa's alternative nativity scene, FdI attacks: “Pathetic”

“The beauty of traditions… is that they can change.” The Christmas card published by +Europa, which shows images of nativity scenes in a non-traditional family style, is causing discussion on social media.

In one there are two Josephs and the Child, in another two Maries and the Child, yet another shows only the Madonna and Child (both black), representing a single mother.

Among the critical voices, also that of Anita Likmeta, who announced her intention to leave the party. “If +Europa thinks it can defend diversity with hypocritical nods to tradition, I'm not available for the role of the lesbian Madonna. Goodbye to +Europa and happy (unassisted) political suicide!”, the post of the Italian-Albanian entrepreneur, who had been active in +Europa for a few months.

Attacks also from the Brothers of Italy. Carlo Fidanza, head of the Fratelli d'Italia-Ecr delegation in the European Parliament, wrote on social media: “Pathetic”.

According to Lavinia Mennuni, also from Giorgia Meloni's party, “+Europa's provocation which alters the composition of the traditional nativity scene ends in ridicule. I don't understand”, continues Mennuni, “this desire to attack one of the most beautiful and profound symbols of our Christian tradition. I would be tempted to add a paragraph to safeguard the traditional composition, to that bill of mine and that of many co-signatory senators, which protects the nativity scene by prohibiting it from being banned. To the radicals, the old adage of joking with 'the infantrymen but leaving the saints alone' without touching the great figures of the Holy Mary and Saint Joseph who together with the little child constitute the irreplaceable architrave of the immense religious tradition of our people”.