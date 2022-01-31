The German side born in 1999 returns early from the loan to Arminia Bielefeld and makes himself available to Blessin

Genoa – Lennart Czyborra returns to Genoa and remains in the Rossoblu until the end of the season. The club has formalized the early return of the German left-back from the loan to Arminia Bielefeld. Born in 1999, acquired by Atalanta on loan with obligation to redeem in 2020, Last season Czyborra made 19 appearances with the Griffin shirt and scored 2 goals between the league and the Italian Cup.

In this second part of the season Czyborra will wear the number 17 shirt. Today he underwent medical examinations at the Porto Antico before the formalization of his return to Genoa and from tomorrow it will be available coach and compatriot Alexander Blessin. After the little space he had with Arminia Bielefeld (who just bought an American left-handed winger George Bello) the German will try to relaunch himself in the Rossoblu.

