Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Young man saves his mother from drowning on the beach in Mexico, but he dies later

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World
0
Young man saves his mother from drowning on the beach in Mexico, but he dies later


close

Young man saves his mother on the beach in Mexico

Search teams on the beaches of Ponce.

Search teams on the beaches of Ponce.

Nautical rescue teams and divers will reactivate the search on the beaches of Ponce, Culiacán.

Nautical rescue teams and divers will reactivate the search on the beaches of Ponce, in the union of Eldorado, Culiacán (Sinaloa state) of the young man who With the help of other people, they managed to get their mother off the beaches of Ponce that he was drowning, but he disappeared into the sea.

See also  A pulse separated by just ten kilometers

Mrs. María del Carmen “N”, 41 years old, whom he was given first aid by paramedics from the Red Cross, she died minutes after being rescued, while her 20-year-old son, José Ángel, was unable to get out of the sea.

(We recommend reading: Congress of Peru declares López Obrador, president of Mexico, persona non grata)

José Ángel was swept away by the waves

The woman named María del Carmen, was taken out of the sea by several people, however, her son named, José Ángel “N”, 20 years old, did not make it, apparently it was dragged by the waves and despite the fact that an operation with speedboats was deployed, it was not possible to locate it.

The municipal official reported that the search for the young man who disappeared at sea will be reactivated, after helping his mother, who died minutes after being rescued. so the State Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the accident.

See also  Culmv, Ciuffardi gathers supporters: electoral toast in the Rolli palace

THE UNIVERSAL OF MEXICO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Young #man #saves #mother #drowning #beach #Mexico #dies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
It caused the death of a teenager … a warning of a serious challenge on “Tik Tok”

It caused the death of a teenager ... a warning of a serious challenge on "Tik Tok"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result