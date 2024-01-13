Home page politics

CDU party leader Friedrich Merz speaks at the final press conference of the closed meeting of the CDU federal executive board. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

“There is no longer any reason to get involved with the CDU outside of the CDU’s regular structures,” explained Merz after a CDU board meeting.

Heidelberg – CDU leader Friedrich Merz now wants to burn all bridges to the union of values. After a CDU board meeting in Heidelberg, he drew a red line. If the Union of Values ​​under its chairman Hans-Georg Maaßen actually becomes its own party, simultaneous membership in the CDU would no longer be possible under the current rules, explained Merz.

However, if a party is not founded, he will apply for a resolution of incompatibility with the union of values ​​at a federal party conference.

At the end of a closed meeting, Merz said: "Parallel structures" outside the party are unnecessary. "Anyone who thinks otherwise should leave."

The Union of Values, founded in 2017, operates as a registered association and is not one of the Union's official party divisions. According to its own information, it currently has 4,000 members, many of whom belong to the CDU or CSU. The former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Maaßen announced the founding of the party last week. He justified the plans with the course of the CDU leadership under Merz. In interviews, Maaßen also made it clear that, unlike Merz, he did not rule out working with the AfD. For him, there is “no firewall here,” he said.

Merz wants to completely burn bridges to the union of values

Maaßen wants to set the course for the founding of the party at a general meeting of the Union of Values ​​on January 20th in Erfurt. A decision will be made on an application to transfer the name of the Union of Values ​​to a future party. The political scientist Uwe Jun estimated Interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau about the chances of founding a new party under Hans-Georg Maaßen as rather manageable. He also linked this to other groups, among other things. (slo/dpa/AFP)