And Israa Haynes, 13, died after suffering a heart attack, after participating in a challenge on “Tik Tok”, based on inhaling fumes from deodorant packages.

The Heinz family called on the authorities to take measures to prevent deaths that may result from such challenges on social media.

According to Israa’s mother, her daughter was on a resuscitator for 8 days, and then her brain was severely damaged, which made the family decide to stop the device, according to Fox News.

The challenge is not limited to inhaling deodorant bottles only, but also paints, coatings, gases and other dangerous chemicals.

And the Education Authority in the Australian state of Victoria responded to the call of the Heinz family, as it decided to intensify its efforts to inform students of the harmful effects of inhaling dangerous compounds and their fatal effects.